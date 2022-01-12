WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted looking chic while leaving together
Coming to the video, Sidharth was seen wearing casuals while entering the car. The actor was also wearing sunglasses and continued to wear a mask. He did not pose for the shutterbugs. Kiara Advani was also spotted in casuals. They were seen making a quick exit. To note, Sidharth has recently wrapped up shooting for a certain portion with Disha Patani for his next film Yodha. The actor celebrated the wrap with Disha by shooting fun videos that they shared on their social media handles. Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth had travelled to the Maldives last year.
The rumoured couple also celebrated the new year together in Ranthambore National Park along with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, as speculated.
Watch the video here:
On the work front, both Kiara and Sidharth were seen together in Shershaah. Sidharth will be seen in Yodha with Disha and Raashii Khanna and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Jugg Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.
