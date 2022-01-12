WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani spotted looking chic while leaving together

Sidharth Malhotra enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is also one of the busy actors. Many films are lined up in his kitty. Well, the actor has just returned from his vacation with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani. Though, both are quiet about their relationships but often their pictures spark speculations about them dating. Both were seen together in the film Shershaah and it was highly appreciated by fans. The drama was released on the digital platform last year.

Coming to the video, Sidharth was seen wearing casuals while entering the car. The actor was also wearing sunglasses and continued to wear a mask. He did not pose for the shutterbugs. Kiara Advani was also spotted in casuals. They were seen making a quick exit. To note, Sidharth has recently wrapped up shooting for a certain portion with Disha Patani for his next film Yodha. The actor celebrated the wrap with Disha by shooting fun videos that they shared on their social media handles. Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth had travelled to the Maldives last year.

The rumoured couple also celebrated the new year together in Ranthambore National Park along with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, as speculated.