WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra blushes when Karan Johar asks THIS question about Kiara Advani on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The romance brewing between Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is the talk of B-Town these days. Clearly, no matter how many efforts they nail in to keep their relationship under cover, we have often spotted the duo hanging out together and spending quality time with each other.

In the latest episode of the television show titled Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, popular filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of the judges on this reality show, made concrete efforts to spill beans about Sidharth’s relationship status.

Sidharth arrived as a guest the TV show to promote his upcoming film Thank God starring himself, Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Upon Sidharth’s arrival, Karan Johar welcomed him and immediately asked him, “Humna suna hai ki aaj kal apki raatan kuch zyada hi lambiyan ho gayi hai..Kya yeh sach hai?” (We have heard that you have long nights these days. Is it true?)

Sidharth spontaneously blushed and said, “Ranjha hoon toh hogi hee”

For the unversed, Bollywood film Shershaah was released in the year 2021 starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. In the film, songs like Raatan Lambiyan and Ranjha were massive hits and still continue to trend on various social media platforms. These songs featured Sidharth and Kiara in pivotal roles.