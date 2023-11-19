WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra dances in BFF's baraat; looks dapper in traditional attire

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently had a blast at the wedding of his friend. Some inside video from the event has surfaced online in which the actor can be seen enjoying being the baraati at his buddy’s wedding.

Sidharth Malhotra dons traditional attire for a friend's baraat

A couple of hours ago, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra posted a picture in which he looked dapper wearing traditional attire. Soon after, visuals of the actor turning baraati for the wedding of his best friend surfaced online. In the video, the Mission Majnu actor looked handsome. He can be seen joining a couple of other people dancing in the procession.

Take a look:

The Punjabi munda flaunted his bhangra moves like a boss. In another video, the groom’s BFF can be seen standing next to the dulha who was all set to make his way to his bride on horseback. For the event, the actor wore an outfit by designers Shantanu and Nikhil and styled a pretty pashmina shawl with it.

Take a look:

A third video showcased the many memorable moments he had at the wedding. First up we can see him performing a fun ritual as his friend and his wife sat at the wedding mandap. He then took a picture with the newly wedded couple. In the following photos, the Kapoor & Sons actor can be seen posing with another guest from the wedding. Lastly, there was a video attached to the clip in which we can see him making an entry to the wedding venue, cheering, clapping, and laughing with other guests.

Take a look:

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

After working as an assisting director, Sidharth Malhotra stepped into Bollywood in 2012 with the teen film Student Of The Year. In his career spanning more than a decade, he has been part of hit movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Shershaah, and others. We last saw him in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu which was released on OTT. Currently, he is busy filming for his upcoming action-thriller film Yodha, also starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The movie will be released sometime next year.

