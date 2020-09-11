  1. Home
WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra gives us fitspiration for the weekend as he nails the balancing act during workout

Sidharth Malhotra shared a video on his Instagram handle on Friday where he was seen sweating it out at the gym. The handsome star left fans gushing over his balance work out in the video.
Mumbai
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has been snapped several times in the city post the unlock as he heads to work. The handsome star had been staying at home amid the ongoing pandemic. However, off late, he has been spotted in the city several times. A day back, he was spotted in the city and his long hair was what grabbed everyone's attention. Now, Sidharth shared a workout video on his Instagram handle that is bound to leave netizens inspired. The actor has been sharing updates about his lockdown shenanigans on social media. 

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth dropped a video in which he was seen sweating it out while working out. The handsome star was seen clad in a black vest with shorts as he balanced his body while lifting it up as he held onto weights. Nailing the balancing act like a pro, Shershaah actor displayed his control over his body and left everyone rooting for him. Not just this, with the video, Sidharth shared an inspiring caption that is bound to leave you motivated. 

Sidharth wrote, "The distance between your dreams and reality is called action! #WorkForIt #SidFit." Many fans took to the comment section and praised the actor's determination to sweat it out while exercising. Not just this, many praised his balancing act too. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Sherhaah with Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of late Captain Vikram Batra who was known for his sacrifice for the nation during the Kargil War of 1999 between India and Pakistan. Recently, Sidharth shared a story on his Instagram handle as he paid homage to the fallen hero of the nation. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The new release date is yet to be announced. 

Credits :Instagram

