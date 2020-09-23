  1. Home
WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra goes on a monsoon trek and shares the most breathtaking views, including him

After staying indoors for months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sidharth Malhotra took advantage of the last few rainy days in Mumbai and headed for a monsoon trek.
Sidharth Malhotra goes on a monsoon trek.
Sidharth Malhotra is a lover of the outdoors and while his die-hard fans are well aware of that, the actor gave them a glimpse of it recently. After staying indoors for months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Sidharth took advantage of the last few rainy days in Mumbai and headed for a monsoon trek, possibly on the outskirts of the city. The actor geared up and went for an early morning trek with some close people. 

While trekking, Sidharth also made sure to chronicle the green nature for his millions of fans and followers on Instagram. He took to the gram to share a video of his trek which included breathtaking views of mountains and lakes. The misty atmosphere was perfect for an early morning trek. Just like the stunning view around him, Sidharth looked equally fresh and delighted while on his trek. 

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Nature, to be commanded, must be obeyed -Francis Bacon. Had such a super trek this morning #NatureLover #OutdoorJunkie." Fans naturally went gaga over the actor's latest video and loved every bit of it. 

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's trek below:

On the work front, Sidharth may not have had the best year at the box office, but the actor will soon be in seen Shershaah. He will star in the biographical war opposite rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani. The actor has left many guessing about his relationship with Kiara as their social media banter often garners lot of attention.

Credits :Pinkvilla

