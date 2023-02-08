WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra got wife Kiara Advani's initials hennaed on his hand; Fans can't keep calm

Congratulations are in order for the newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani! The couple got married on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After dating each other for quite some time, the Shershaah couple finally made their relationship official on Instagram by sharing wedding pictures. Post their big fat Indian wedding, Sidharth and Kiara were seen making their first appearance at Jaisalmer airport today. The duo jetted off to Sidharth's house in Delhi. During their first appearance, the couple posed for the media that was stationed outside the Jaisalmer airport. While waving at the paparazzi, Sidharth's henna-clad hand was captured.

In the video, Sidharth and Kiara are seen flashing their charming smiles while posing for the media. Kiara made an appearance in an all-black outfit. She also wore her pink chooda, minimal mangalsutra and sindoor to complete her look. On the other hand, Sidharth wore a white t-shirt with a black leather jacket and denim jeans. He flaunted his mehendi-clad hand that read, 'Ki'. The actor is often seen addressing her as Ki on social media. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans couldn't stop gushing over the newlyweds. They were quick to notice Kiara's initials written on Sidharth's hand. Fans were all praise for the actor. They dropped red heart emojis and called them an 'adorable couple'.

Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth in Bollywood with his film Student of the Year, was seen attending his and Kiara's wedding in Jaisalmer. The ace director reportedly played cupid for the newlyweds. Post the couple made their wedding official, KJo took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for them. He recalled how he met the duo at different timelines in life. Karan wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…"