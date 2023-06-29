WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra holds Kiara Advani close while protecting her from rain; Netizens are impressed

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married in February this year, are the most loved couple in B-town. Every time they step out in the city, the love birds make sure to dish out major couple goals. On Wednesday, Sidharth was seen arriving with Kiara for the special screening of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan. Even Kiara's parents were seen attending the celeb screening in the city. Sidharth and Kiara looked all things gorgeous as they walked hand-in-hand. Post watching the film, the paparazzi caught them leaving the theatre amid heavy rains.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Sidharth Malhotra's protective gesture for Kiara Advani

For the special screening, Kiara decided to go all desi as she wore a white ethnic dress while her doting husband twinned with her in a color-coordinated outfit. After watching Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara and Sidharth were seen exiting the theatre. However, due to heavy rains, Sidharth held Kiara close and sheltered her with an umbrella. Sidharth protecting his wife Kiara was all things sweet. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, "Sidharth so protective >>>" Another user wrote, "Pov : ending of shershah." One of the comments also read, "They deserve all the happiness in the world." A user commented on Sidharth and wrote, "Sachi aisa hubbby sab ko mile." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the special screening was a star-studded affair. Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Tiger Shroff, Johnny Lever and others were seen arriving in style. The film directed by Sameer Vidhwans has been released in theatres today. It marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Sidharth is all set to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. It also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. He also has Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the pipeline.

