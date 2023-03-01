WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra jokes ‘ab main solo raha nahi’ when asked for solo pictures by the paparazzi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who fell in love with each other while working on Shershaah together, finally tied the knot on February 7, this year. It was the most highly-anticipated celebrity wedding of the year. They got married in Suryagarh, in Jaisalmer, and gave fans a sneak-peek into their wedding ceremony through dreamy pictures. Post their wedding, they hosted a reception in Delhi, and later in Mumbai, for their friends from the film industry. Now that they are back from the honeymoon, both Sidharth and Kiara are back to work. Last evening, Sidharth was spotted by the paparazzi in the city, and a video that has surfaced on Instagram, shows him giving a hilarious response when asked for his ‘solo’ pictures.

Sidharth Malhotra was seen exiting old Dharma Productions’ office in Mumbai, in a red and black checkered shirt paired with black pants and white sneakers. He was seen posing with a few fans who wanted a selfie. Later, the paparazzi asked him for a few solo pictures. “Ek solo karte hain na bhai,” asked the photographer, to which Sidharth replied, “Abhi main solo raha nahin,” leaving the photographers in splits! Sidharth was also seen laughing, and he did go on to pose for a few pictures. Check out the video below.

Fans reacted to the video, and gushed over Sidharth Malhotra. “His husband era is the besttttt thing to ever watch he is the best husbandd no doubttt,” said one fan, while another one commented, “Aaayyyyeeee haaayyee...Dil jeet littaa munde nee.” Another Instagram user commented, “Oh Bhai this is really cute.”

Sidharth Malhotra says his wedding with Kiara Advani was ‘meant to be’

While speaking to News18, Sidharth Malhotra said that he feels he and Kiara Advani were meant to be. He said that the film Shershaah has not only given him so much love, but has also given him a wife! “I think it was meant to be,” he said, in an interview post his wedding.