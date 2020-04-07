WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra & Katrina Kaif's impromptu 'Kala Chashma' dance will remind you of the good old days

Thanks to fan clubs, we came across an old video that shows Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif dancing to the hit song 'Kala Chashma' in an empty office.

& are undoubtedly one of the most loved stars in India. The two have strong fan bases on social media who often share unseen photos and videos. From their forgotten Instagram Stories to behind the scenes photos, the actors are much loved. We came across one such video that shows Sidharth and Katrina dancing to the hit song 'Kala Chashma' in an empty office. The film dates back to 2016 when the two had starred in Baar Baar Dekho and had performed it as a challenge.

In the video, Sidharth can be seen singing and grooving to 'Kala Chashma' as he holds the phone and shoots a video. Katrina only comes in for a brief moment and adorably dances to the chorus. To do justice to the song, Sid is even seen wearing a pair of black shades. The song back in 2016 was a huge hit and is a favourite at parties even today.

Check out Sidharth and Katrina's goofy video:

After Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth and Katrina have not yet starred in any other film. Directed by Nitya Mehra, the film did not do exceptionally well at the box office and did not manage to impress the critics. While Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Sidharth will be seen in Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani.

Would like to see Katrina and Sidharth back on the screen again? Let us know in the comments below.

