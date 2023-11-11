WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dazzle in traditionals as they arrive for Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash

Diwali, the much-loved festival of lights, is approaching, and Bollywood celebrities are getting ready for the festivities, showcasing their glamorous styles at various events. Most recently, Amritpal Singh hosted an extravagant party, attracting a star-studded guest list from the film industry. Notably, the power couple of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, stole the spotlight with their impeccable traditional ensembles, adding an extra dose of charm and elegance to the festive celebrations.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani illuminate the night with their presence at Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash

Amritpal Singh's Diwali party witnessed a star-studded affair with Bollywood celebrities in full attendance. The glamorous duo, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, graced the event in their stunning ensembles. Kiara dazzled in a vibrant red saree, accentuated by a chic blouse, glossy lips, cascading open hair, and a sparkling diamond necklace. Sidharth exuded traditional charm in his intricately embroidered ensemble.

