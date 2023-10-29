WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani jet off to Delhi ahead of first Karwa Chauth; get clicked at airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 this year, in Rajasthan. The highly adored couple has often grabbed the attention of their fans and followers with their sweet social media PDAs and public appearances. And today, as Karwa Chauth approaches, the ‘IT’ couple of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were papped outside the airport leaving for Delhi.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani head to Delhi together to celebrate Karwa Chauth

Today, on October 29, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were papped outside the airport as they both headed to Sidharth’s home in Delhi to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth after marriage. The love birds twinned in white as they walked hand in hand towards the security check. Kiara looked elegant in a white colored crop top paired with flared blue pants and a stylish cap. She kept her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look. Meanwhile, Sidharth sported a smart look in a white sweatshirt paired with faded gray colored pants and blue shoes. HAVE A LOOK:

Sidharth Malhotra on National Award win for Shershaah

Shershaah starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, and it received the prestigious Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards. Karan Johar, who produced the movie, attended the award ceremony held recently on October 17 in New Delhi to receive the honor.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra expressed his reaction to his movie, Shershaah, winning a significant award at the National Awards. Opening up on the story's importance, Sidharth shared, “Ever since my childhood, I have grown up listening to stories about the bravery and valor of the Indian Army. It takes a lot to understand the emotion and psyche of a soldier.”

Looking back at how the film began, Sidharth mentioned he met Capt. Vikram Batra's brother Vishal Batra a few years ago and it inspired him through Batra's remarkable journey and sacrifices. “We had the vision of the story being told onscreen to reach the masses. Karan Johar brought this incredibly inspiring tale to life,” he added.

He further went on to express gratitude to Vikram Batra’s family and stated, “My portrayal of late captain Vikram Batra, has been inspiring and satisfying. We are forever grateful to the Batra family for trusting us with their family’s story.”

The actor concluded by expressing his desire to celebrate this award with the entire team of Shershaah as a tribute to their unwavering dedication and effort.

