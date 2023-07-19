WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani make a splash at airport as they head for vacay; Fans say 'best jodi'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most adored couples in tinsel town. They go on to regale fans with their adorable chemistry and affection. Recently, Kiara opened up about facing negativity post-marriage and how her loving husband, Sidharth, helped her overcome it. The couple was spotted at the airport, seemingly heading for a vacation, and their casual yet comfortable airport looks made heads turn. Let's dive into the details.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s airport style: Relaxed and Chic

As they walked through the bustling airport, Sidharth Malhotra exuded a casual style with his choice of attire. He confidently sported a pair of grey track pants that offered both comfort and a touch of athleticism. Completing his ensemble was a black full-sleeve t-shirt that perfectly complemented his laid-back look. Adding a sporty touch, Sidharth opted for trendy sports shoes that provided both style and practicality.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani showcased her effortless yet chic airport fashion. She chose to don a pair of loose blue pants. Paired with a simple white singlet, Kiara exuded a sense of relaxed elegance. Carrying a vibrant pink purse, she added a touch of playfulness to her outfit. Her hair left open, Kiara greeted the media with her trademark smile, exuding warmth and grace as she waved before entering the airport.

Sidharth Malhotra's support for Kiara Advani: Handling negativity with maturity

In a recent interview, Kiara credited her beloved husband, Sidharth, for helping her overcome the negativity and trolls that she had encountered. The 30-year-old actress shared that Sidharth handled the situation maturely, advising her to ignore the negative comments. He reminded her that those trolls were strangers who didn't know her and that she shouldn’t let their opinions affect her.

Kiara expressed her gratitude for having a husband like Sidharth, whose wisdom, maturity, and experience in dealing with such matters helps her. His support and guidance played a significant role in helping her navigate through the challenges.

Upcoming projects: Kiara Advani's Game Changer and Sidharth Malhotra's comeback

On the professional front, Kiara is set to feature in the film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. Additionally, there have been reports of Kiara being considered for Jee Le Zaraa, as Priyanka Chopra allegedly opted out of the project.

Meanwhile, 2023 marks a significant year for Sidharth's career as he makes his comeback with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, in which he will be portraying an important role. Alongside this project, Sidharth has two more films in the pipeline: Chithha and Takkar, where he explores new dimensions as an actor, moving away from his familiar portrayal of modern youngsters

