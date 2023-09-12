WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani opt for minimalistic look as they make heads turn at airport

Safe to say, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have courted immense adulation from their fans after their “permanent booking” earlier this year. While their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah garnered a lot of attention, their off-screen chemistry too delights immensely. Their acting skills have always kept the audiences hooked, their fashion sense also continues to captivate in the same realm. In an era of ‘celebrity airport looks’, Sid-Kiara have always kept it minimal while their style peaks at the same time. This morning, the couple was spotted at the airport as they looked as stylish as ever.

Keeping it minimal yet stylish, Sidharth, Kiara slay at their airport look

Jetting off for a little trip this morning, the couple was spotted at the airport as they donned simple yet attractive outfits. Wearing a plain white tee and pairing it with a gray denim jacket, Sidharth looked as charming as ever. He added white pants, a pair of white shoes and sunglasses to complete his outfit. Whereas Kiara sported an olive green cami top with a pistachio green shirt and white pants. She also carried a beige coloured bag to compliment her outfit. Leaving her hair open and donning a pair of sunglasses, Kiara looked all set for her vacation. As they made an entry walking hand in hand, Sidharth and Kiara’s fans couldn't keep calm.

Fans reactions

As Sid Kiara made a stylish entry at the airport this morning, fans shared their reactions and flooded social media. While a fan stated “the way he is holding her hand”, another fan said “beautiful couple”. Other comments read, “they look great together”, “travel buddies for life” and “power couple”.

Sidharth and Kiara on the work front

Notably, Sidharth is set to play the role of an army officer again in upcoming movie Yodha, which will release in December this year. He is also all set to make his OTT debut with Indian Police Force. Notably, Kiara Advani will appear in Telugu movie Game Changer. The movie will also feature Ram Charan in the lead role.

