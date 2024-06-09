WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani rock casual look as they return after gracing Anant-Radhika’s Italian pre-wedding gala

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were also among the esteemed guests who attended the second pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They joined the party on a luxury cruise and also extended their Italian holiday.

A while ago, they were spotted returning to Mumbai after enjoying the start-studded event.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return to bay from Anant-Radhika’s bash

On June 9, the Shershaah couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were captured exiting Mumbai airport in style. The couple that got married in February last year aced airport fashion in casual wear. For the travel, the Yodha actor went with a pair of black joggers paired with a basic white t-shirt.

To keep him warm, he layered his outfit with a black jacket, added a cap, and sported sneakers too. As for his wife, Satyaprem Ki Katha actress Kiara Advani, she went with a stylish white knitted cardigan with matching pants. Carrying her luxury bag and flaunting her blingy wedding ring, she walked next to her love. Sid also set major husband goals when he opened the car door for his wife.

Take a look:

A day ago, both of them took to their personal social media accounts and dropped impressive images from their Italian holiday. While the actor showcased his selfie skills, Kiara posted a stellar photo with pal Isha Ambani from the Ambani-Merchant bash.

Advertisement

After from this beautiful couple, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and many others attended the event hosted in honor of the soon-to-be-married couple.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise pre-wedding

On May 29, the cruise pre-wedding soiree started with nearly 800 guests onboarding the luxurious cruise from Italy. They were hosted to a lavish lunch post which they enjoyed a ‘Starry Night’ party at the ship. They got off in Rome to enjoy ‘A Roman Holiday’ and attended the Toga Party at night.

After celebrating Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda’s first birthday on May 31, they concluded the gala on June 1 with a masquerade party at Cannes followed by an afterparty on the cruise.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra gazing at Italian sun in new PIC gets 'love' from Kiara Advani; fans say 'Eid ka chand is more consistent than you'