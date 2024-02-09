WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spotted walking hand-in-hand at airport post celebrating first wedding anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, have seamlessly transformed their on-screen chemistry into a captivating real-life love story. Their journey, from on-screen romance to real-life partners, has been a heartwarming saga that continues to charm fans. As they celebrated their first wedding anniversary on February 7, 2024, the lovebirds graced the airport with a stylish appearance, hand in hand, exuding both elegance and love.

In the span of a year, the Shershaah couple has shared moments of joy and celebration, creating an inseparable bond that resonates with their admirers. The airport rendezvous not only showcased their undeniable style but also affirmed the enduring love that defines this power couple's journey in both reel and real life.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand:

Following their first wedding anniversary celebration, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a stylish appearance, hand in hand. Sidharth sported a dapper look with a white tee, green-and-white checked jacket, denim pants, and crisp white shoes. Kiara exuded elegance in an off-white coat paired with flare pants, complemented by a cute cap and her hair tied back. She completed her chic look with a stylish handbag.

Sidharth Malhotra’s wish for wifey Kiara on 1st anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram with his wife, Kiara Advani. The couple, dressed in matching white outfits, enjoys a picturesque sunset while riding on horseback. Kiara dons a white top with a hood, and Sidharth opts for a white tee. Sidharth captioned the photo, "It’s not the journey or the destination; it’s the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani exchanged vows on February 7, 2023, at the enchanting Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple delightedly shared intimate and candid snapshots from their wedding day on their respective Instagram profiles.

