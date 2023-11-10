WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra says THIS after paps ask ‘Kiara ji kahan hain’ post-Dhanteras puja

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adored couple in tinsel town. After being in a relationship for some time, the couple tied the nuptial knot earlier this year in February. The two being much loved stars of Bollywood often keep their personal life extremely private. However, on various occasions, fans are seen drooling over their public and social media PDAs. Recently, the Yodha actor was spotted in the city sans his wife. Upon being asked about her, the actor has a candid reaction!

Sidharth Malhotra's unmissable reaction on being asked about Kiara Advani

On November 10, a while back, Sidharth Malhotra was spotted in the city after the Dhanteras Puja. In a pap video, the actor was all smiles as he graciously posed for the paps. A tilak is visibly applied on the actor’s forehead. While Sidharth was about to leave, paps wittily asks him about his wife as they can be heard asking, “Kiara ji Kahan hain? (Where is Kiara ji)”

To this, the actor candidly remarks, “Jaa raha hun unse milne (going to meet her)” with a smile and leaves in his car. For the Puja, the Yodha actor looked handsome in a light pink embroidered kurta paired with a white pajama and stylish black eyeshades. The actor opted for brown shoes.

Take a look:

The sweet reaction of the actor attracted great reaction from the fans. A fan commented, “sidHEART malHOTra for you guys” and another fan couldn’t stop gushing over the actor as he wrote, “So beautiful n the way he blushed.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated next, Yodha. The film is backed by Dharma Productions. Just a couple of days back, the team announced the release date of the film, which the actor’s rough and tough looks. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film will be released next year on March 15, 2024.

In addition to this, he will also be seen in Amazon Prime web series Indian Police Force, helmed by hitmaker Rohit Shetty.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will return to South cinema with veteran filmmaker Shankar’s Game Changer, the upcoming political thriller that stars Ram Charan in the lead role.

