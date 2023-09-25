WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan's reunion at Aman Gill’s wedding party reminds fans of SOTY days

It seems like ‘Students’ Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan’s report cards in the movie industry have some soaring marks, owing to their flawless acting skills. Not only are they outstanding performers on the screen but what captures the fans’ attention is how well the duo gel and bond together. Recently, the Student of the Year boys, Sidharth and Varun were spotted together as they arrived for producer Aman Gill’s wedding party. Check out the video inside!

Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan pose together at Aman Gill’s party

Recently, producer Aman Gill threw his wedding party, and it called for a star-studded celebration as many from the film fraternity were spotted arriving at his party. From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput to Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, several artists were spotted marking their attendance at the party. Now, Student of the Year actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan too, were seen to be rejoicing their bonding time as they happened to bump into one another at the party.

Their reunion reminded fans of SOTY days as fans shared various reactions. “Someone cast them in a move (movie) yaar” said a fan and another fan said, “Dashing boys”. Meanwhile, another fan exclaimed, “Student of the year nostalgia”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan on the work front

Notably, the two actors put their feet into the Bollywood industry together with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, which also starred Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, Alia Bhatt. Since then, the students have passed with flying colors and have grown exponentially in their respective careers.

Sidharth Malhotra was earlier seen in Mission Majnu alongside actress Rashmika Mandanna. He can also soon be seen in the cop thriller web series Indian Police Force, wherein the actor will appear in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan can soon be seen in his upcoming venture, VD18, an action entertainer. He can also appear in dad David Dhawan’s comedy flick. Adding to the list, Varun also has Citadel India lined up.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and others arrive for Aman Gill's Wedding Party