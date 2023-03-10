WATCH: Sidharth Malhtora blushes after paparazzi praises his Holi selfie with wife Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples in town. After keeping their relationship under wraps for quite some time, the love birds finally sealed the deal on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Recently, they celebrated their first Holi after their wedding and the couple shared a glimpse of the same with their fans. Sidharth posted a stunning selfie with his wife. Earlier today, the actor was seen jetting off to reportedly shoot for Yodha, co-starring Disha Patani, and the paparazzi was all praise for his Holi selfie with Kiara.

Paparazzi praise Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Holi selfie

A while ago, Sidharth was making a dapper appearance at the Mumbai airport. He was seen sporting an all-white outfit as he jetted off to shoot for Yodha. As he posed for the pictures, the paparazzi were seen giving him compliments and praising his Holi selfie with Kiara. The actor was seen blushing. He even thanked them for the sweet words. Have a look:

Earlier, Sidharth shared a stunning selfie with his wife 'Mrs' Kiara. The duo twinned in white outfits. The newlyweds were drenched in colours. His post read, "First Holi with the MRS #HappyHoli." Fans went gaga over the picture and they couldn't stop gushing over them.

Meanwhile, Kiara recently spoke about her life after tying the knot with Sidharth. She said that life after marriage has been lovely and that it is a beautiful phase. She also said that she was very happy. She also revealed Sidharth's three qualities that she loves the most. The actress said, "He is very respectful of everybody- seniors, juniors, everyone around him. He's got this quality, that he makes you feel very respected." Kiara also added that he has got a very 'loving way towards people' and he is a great partner'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: More PICS from Kiara Advani’s FIRST Holi celebration post wedding with Sidharth Malhotra