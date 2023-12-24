WATCH: Singer Harshdeep Kaur arrives to perform at Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding gala
Arbaaz Khan finally tied the knot with his ladylove Sshura Khan in a private ceremony hosted at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence. The intimate event was attended by many celebs from B-town.
Rumors of Arbaaz Khan getting married to Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai have finally come true. A while ago, the couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023. At their star-studded wedding gala, singer Harshdeep Kaur is expected to perform.
Harshdeep Kaur to perform at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding party
From being single, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is happily married now. Earlier today, the Daraar actor got married to his ladylove Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony hosted at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The groom was seen entering the venue in a black t-shirt and denim.
Ahead of their post-wedding gala, popular singer Harshdeep Kaur was spotted arriving at Arpita’s house to entertain the guests at the wedding. Wearing a gray-hued satin skirt paired with an embellished choli, a matching jacket, and a black turban, she looked pretty. The singer arrived with her husband Mankeet Singh.
Take a look:
About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding
The couple’s family came to bless them on their big day. Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan and mothers Salma Khan and Helen, son Arhaan Khan, sister Alvira Khan with husband Anil Agnihotri, brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his younger son Yohan arrived at the event.
Among the many celebs who became a part of the festivities were Varun Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani, filmmaker Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh with kids, and some others arrived. The family of the bride, who is a popular celebrity make-up artist, also drove down to the venue.
Raveena Tandon congratulates Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Actress Raveena Tandon was the first one to break the news of the wedding of the couple. She also took to social media and posted a video congratulating them. In the clip, Arbaaz can be seen wearing black pants with a matching shirt with a gray blazer over it. He can be seen shaking a leg with Tandon and others.
Sharing the visual, the actress penned, “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan!”
ALSO READ: Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are married now; Raveena Tandon drops unseen video congratulating newlyweds
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and others invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will monster machine gun appear in Animal Park? Art director Suresh Selvarajan REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor's 1st reaction to Animal's 500 KG machine gun revealed; art director gives budget deets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Upendra Limaye calls Ranbir Kapoor 'fantabulous actor'; reveals apprehension about underwear scene