WATCH: Singer Harshdeep Kaur arrives to perform at Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan's wedding gala

Rumors of Arbaaz Khan getting married to Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai have finally come true. A while ago, the couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023. At their star-studded wedding gala, singer Harshdeep Kaur is expected to perform.

Harshdeep Kaur to perform at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding party

From being single, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is happily married now. Earlier today, the Daraar actor got married to his ladylove Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony hosted at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence. The groom was seen entering the venue in a black t-shirt and denim.

Ahead of their post-wedding gala, popular singer Harshdeep Kaur was spotted arriving at Arpita’s house to entertain the guests at the wedding. Wearing a gray-hued satin skirt paired with an embellished choli, a matching jacket, and a black turban, she looked pretty. The singer arrived with her husband Mankeet Singh.

Take a look:

About Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding

The couple’s family came to bless them on their big day. Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan and mothers Salma Khan and Helen, son Arhaan Khan, sister Alvira Khan with husband Anil Agnihotri, brothers Salman Khan, Sohail Khan with his younger son Yohan arrived at the event.

Among the many celebs who became a part of the festivities were Varun Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha Thadani, filmmaker Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh with kids, and some others arrived. The family of the bride, who is a popular celebrity make-up artist, also drove down to the venue.

Raveena Tandon congratulates Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan

Actress Raveena Tandon was the first one to break the news of the wedding of the couple. She also took to social media and posted a video congratulating them. In the clip, Arbaaz can be seen wearing black pants with a matching shirt with a gray blazer over it. He can be seen shaking a leg with Tandon and others.

Sharing the visual, the actress penned, “Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Shurra Arbaaz Khan!”

