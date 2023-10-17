WATCH: Singham Again actress Deepika Padukone nails casual fashion as she steps out for dinner

Deepika Padukone has been slaying this year and how. The actress was seen in Pathaan and Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, and both films shattered records at the box office. While fans were already going gaga over her recent performances, DP treated fans with her fiery look poster of Singham Again, setting social media into a state of frenzy. Enjoying her professional success, the actress is painting the town red. Recently, she was spotted in the city as she stepped out for dinner.

Deepika Padukone was spotted as she stepped out for dinner

It won’t be wrong to say that Deepika Padukone is one of the gifted actresses who can nail any look. On Monday evening, she was spotted by the paparazzi in the city as she stepped out for dinner. In the video, the actress looked gorgeous in a black backless top with loose cargo denims. She also carried a black sling bag and completed her look with white sneakers. DP set her tresses free with minimal makeup; serving major casual vibes.

The Jawan actress was all smiles as she stepped down from her car. She walked steadily as she made her way towards the restaurant. In addition to this, the actress also acknowledged the paps as she posed for them.

Take a look at the video:

Deepika Padukone on the work front

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s work front, the actress was last seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan had Nayanthara in the lead role. However, Padukone won over the audience with her stellar performance in the role of Aishwarya Rathore. The film turned out to be a massive success.

Following Jawan, Deepika now has a lineup of several exciting projects that are already creating quite a buzz on the internet. One of which is Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter, headlined by Hrithik Roshan. The duo had recently returned from Italy after shooting for a dynamic dance sequence.

In addition to this, the actress also has the highly-anticipated Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. It was only recently that DP’s look from the film was unveiled. Needless to say, the impressive look boasts of Deepika as a fierce cop, Shakti Shetty. The third part of the Singham franchise also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in significant roles.

