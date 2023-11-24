WATCH: Sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor pose with Karan Johar as they leave Manish Malhotra's house

Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar share a very special bond. While the Kapoor sisters are often spotted carpooling to parties and other events, KJo is also seen having a gala time with them frequently. A while ago, the dynamic trio was spotted exiting celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai.

More often than not, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor keep visiting each other and hanging out together. Filmmaker Karan Johar is also very close to them. In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kareena also revealed that Karan is on the mom’s WhatsApp group with her and their kids spend time together too. Well, the three celebs were recently papped together.

In a video, they were spotted leaving celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. In the clip, the Jaane Jaan actress can be seen rocking a pair of black cargo pants with a spaghetti top in the same color. She wore a blue-hued oversized shirt with it and completed her look with chunky brown boots. Sans makeup, she looked fresh and pretty.

On the other hand, Lolo wore a printed midi dress in which she looked comfortable and chic. With a pair of maroon loafers, a black cross-body bag a couple of bracelets, and a watch, she completed her look. She left her hair open and wore minimal to no makeup. As for the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director, KJo sported an all-black look. While he wore a pair of black pants and a matching shirt, his asymmetrical black shoes grabbed all the attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

In 2023, Bebo stepped into the world of the web and made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. As a producer and actor, she has completed the shooting of The Buckingham Murders. Next up for the actress is The Crew and Singham Again, both of which are expected to release in 2024.

