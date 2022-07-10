Watch: Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya are perfect mother-daughter goals as they twin in white in latest VIDEO

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya are one of the cutest mother-daughter pairs in the tinsel town of Bollywood. To note, Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and the couple welcomed their daughter in 2017. Soha is very active on social media and often posts adorable pictures and videos featuring her husband and daughter. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress shared an adorable with Inaaya, and trust us, it is too cute to handle.

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the actress shared a video on Instagram to wish her fans. Inaaya and Soha twinned in white as they shared some cute moments together. While sharing the video, Soha wrote, "Wishing you all a shower of blessings and love this Eid #eidmubarak". As soon as she posted it, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, "cute moment". Another user commented, "cute moment to hear beautiful pics".

Watch Soha and Inaaya's video here

To note, Kunal Kemmu and Soha believe in dividing parenting duties and often set examples for fans. Talking about the same, Kunal had told News18 that true partnership works by dividing the responsibilities. However, he was all praises for Soha and said, “I have to confess that I think she does most of the heavy lifting and I'm there for the good stuff. But there are times when if Soha has to work and she is away then I have to do all of that and I enjoy doing it, but I think Soha also enjoys it, more than I do”. Kunal also admitted spoiling his little girl with ice cream.

Meanwhile, Kunal and Soha recently turned into authors as they wrote a children's book, Inni & Bobo, which was released on April 25th this year. Apart from that, Soha is currently working on a fiction show called Hush-Hush.

