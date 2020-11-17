WATCH: Soha Ali Khan shells out workout motivation post Diwali; Says 'Back to basics'

Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video of herself wherein she can be seen getting ready for a workout session.

After Diwali festivities, actress Soha Ali Khan is back to her basic routine which includes her regular fitness regime. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video of herself wherein she can be seen getting ready for a workout session. Meanwhile, the photographer tries to capture her action. While sharing the same, she writes, “Post Diwali workout mode on! #workoutmotivation #backtobasics.” The actress celebrated Diwali with her entire family including her husband Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and in-laws.

Soha and daughter Inaaya twinned in gorgeous violet ethnic dresses for the Diwali celebration. Kunal Kemmu had earlier shared a family photo on social media and wrote, “No tyohaar is complete or fun without poora Ghar parivaar #happydiwali from my family to yours.”

During a recent interview with IANS, Soha Ali Khan shared healthy feast ideas for the festival season. She said that the best way to avoid over indulging is by making sure your spread includes healthy foods like almonds, which are a great snack to munch on anytime of the day and they have health benefits across weight and diabetes management, heart and skin health. “And with all the festivities abuzz, it`s important to also keep energy levels up," she added.

Credits :Soha Ali Khan Instagram

