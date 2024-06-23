WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make first appearance as married couple at reception party; new bride flaunts huge diamond ring

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are finally a married couple. The lovebirds who have been dating for almost 7 years have tied the knot today, June 23. Their pre-wedding ceremonies had been going on for the past couple of days, and we bet fans were eagerly waiting to see them in their wedding attires.

Well, that moment is here for which everyone had been waiting for. Mr and Mrs Iqbal have made their first appearance in front of the media, and we cannot stop looking at the gorgeous couple.

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal pose for the media

Soon after tying the knot, the couple arrived for their grand reception. The newlyweds made their first appearance after their civil marriage and posed for the paparazzi and looked as happy as ever in ethnic outfits.

Sonakshi looked radiant in a stunning traditional red and golden saree, adorned with an exquisite choker neckpiece, large jhumkas, and gajra in her hair. She proudly displayed her large diamond engagement ring. Completing her bridal ensemble, she wore bridal chooda, bindi, and sindoor.

Her bridal glow is captivating and captures everyone's attention. Meanwhile, Zaheer looked dashing in an elegant white shimmering sherwani.

Have a look at the video here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal announce their union

Sonakshi and Zaheer took to Instagram to share a joint post announcing their union, and we are completely enchanted by it as the couple looks stunning in matching white outfits.

The post read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ❤️ Sonakshi ♾️ Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Check it out:

More about the wedding

Zaheer Iqbal’s father had informed Free Press Journal that his son’s wedding to Sonakshi Sinha would be a civil ceremony. It will neither have Hindu or Muslim rituals and he also confirmed that the actress will not be converting to Islam.

We love to see the smile on Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer’s faces and we have to admit that their Jodi looks like a match made in heaven. How many hearts for this newest married couple in Bollywood?

