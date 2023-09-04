WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha can't stop smiling as she steps out for dinner date with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been grabbing headlines for their dating rumors. They are rumored to be in a relationship for quite a while now. Even though, neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer has confirmed nor acknowledged their relationship, the videos and pictures featuring each other on Instagram have often sparked dating rumors. Their social media banter also receives a lot of attention. Amidst this, the rumored couple was spotted in the city after they enjoyed a dinner date together.

Sonakshi Sinha can't stop smiling as she steps out for dinner date with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

A video on Instagram shows Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posing for the paparazzi after enjoying a sweet dinner date together on September 3. In the video, Sonakshi was seen smiling ear-to-ear while posing with her rumored beau.

For the dinner date, the actress wore a black top, and blue denim jeans and paired them with a long shrug. And, Zaheer wore a chequered shirt and blue denim jeans. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as the video of Sonakshi and Zaheer was shared on social media, fans started showering love on the rumored couple.One wrote, "they look soo nice together and sona is glowing." Another commented, "Beautiful couple." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

The rumored couple recently attended the birthday party hosted by Huma Qureshi. In the videos, they were seen adorably twinning in white. The actress wore a beautiful white dress featuring a plunging neckline along with a thigh-high slit. Sonakshi paired it with a white blazer. She also carried a matching bag and wore a pair of white heels. And, Zaheer was looking cool as he opted for a white shirt and matching pants.

Work-wise, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Double XL. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi, and Kakuda, with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Apart from these, the actress also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

ALSO READ: Rumored couple Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal twin in white as they attend Huma Qureshi's birthday bash; WATCH