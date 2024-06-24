WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha gets groovy with Heeramandi’s 'Bibbojaan' Aditi Rao Hydari, fiancé Siddharth at her and Zaheer Iqbal's reception

Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha got married to her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday (June 23). After registering for their wedding, the couple had a grand star-studded reception, witnessing the presence of notable figures from the Bollywood industry.

Among several inside pictures and videos, we caught our hands on one of the videos where the elated bride, Sonakshi Sinha was seen dancing with her Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, her fiancé Siddharth and more.

Sonakshi Sinha shakes a leg with Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiancé Siddharth

After their low-key registered wedding in the presence of their family and close friends, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal headed for the grand reception venue. The couple truly had a blast and the time of their lives as they danced their heart out celebrating their union.

Another unseen video taking the internet by storm features the new bride dancing with Heeramandi co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, her fiancé Siddharth, Snehil Dixit Mehra and more. The group was seen dancing to Duniya Mein To Aaye Ho Love Kar Lo from Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Judwaa.

The video was posted by the couple’s close friend, Ashhna Srrivastava with the caption, “Dancing the night away!”

Zaheer Iqbal proposes to Sonakshi Sinha in the most adorable way

In another video shared on the internet, we can see the newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal taking over the dance floor with their electrifying energy. In the video, the duo was seen dancing on the title track of the movie Mujhe Shaadi Karogi.

As Zaheer sang the lyrics, he synchronized to the tunes and went down on his knees and folded hands in front of the Dabangg actress and proposed to her. In response to this, the actress beamed brightly with a huge smile and aced the hook step of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra’s song.

Take a look:

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception

The wedding reception of Sona and Zaheer witnessed the gracious presence of celebrities like Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Tabu and more.

Additionally, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonu Sood and more extended their warm wishes to the couple through social media.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were in a relationship for seven years and worked together in a movie, Double XL and a music video, Blockbuster.

