WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha poses with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal at Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan's Diwali party

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma are one of the most loved couples in B-town. They hosted a grand Diwali party on November 12 in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities graced the party and one of them was Sonakshi Sinha who arrived at the party with her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The duo also posed together.

A video on Instagram shows Sonakshi Sinha making heads turn as she attended the Diwali party hosted by Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma. The actress wore a stunning purple two-piece dress. She carried a golden glittery purse and left her hair open. Sinha accessorized with light jewelry and went for sober makeup.

On the other hand, her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal donned a white kurta and pants. Take a look:

The duo has been grabbing headlines for their relationship rumors. They are rumored to be dating for quite a while now. Even though, Sonakshi and Zaheer have neither confirmed nor acknowledged this, their videos and pictures on Instagram have often sparked dating rumors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in the horror-comedy film Kakuda. She will also be seen in Nikita Roy and The Book Of Darkness, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

