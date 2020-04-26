WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha wants to steal THESE things from Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar

Sonakshi Sinha reveals everything she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan and others.

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the world and is causing countries to shut down to avoid the spread. Due to the virus, an extended lockdown till May 3rd has been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. Due to the lockdown, everyone has been staying indoors and has become more active on social media. From sharing workout posts to stunning throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Among all, has been treating fans with her vacation photos and some stunning sketches that the actress has been doing in her quarantine period.

Recently, we came across a video posted by Pinkvilla on their YouTube channel. In the video, gets into a fun rapid session revealing the things she wants to steal from her co-stars. Sonakshi reveals everything she would like to steal from , , , , , , , Vidya Balan and others. Here's what the Dabangg 3 actress wants to steal from the following celebrities. When asked about Taapsee Pannu, the Mission Mangal actress said, "Her curly hair.' From Vidya Balan-'her talent', - 'His agility', Nitya Menen- 'Her voice', Kirti Kulhari- 'Her no-nonsense vibe', Salman Khan- 'His attitude', Katrina Kaif- 'Her legs', Deepika Padukone- 'Her wardrobe', Alia Bhatt- 'Her dimples' and lastly from Ranveer Singh- 'His energy'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 co-starring Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. Apart from the actress, the movie also features , Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles. It is slated to be released on August 14, 2020.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's video here:

