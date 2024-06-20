WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Soon-to-be married couple makes joint appearance ahead of big day; dad Shatrughan Sinha joins

The industry is gearing up for the big wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Reportedly, the couple will exchange vows on June 23. According to the reports, today, June 20 was their Haldi ceremony.

Amidst this, the soon-to-be-married couple was spotted making joint appearances. The actress's father Shatrughan Sinha was also spotted ahead of his daughter's wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spotted in city

Ahead of their big day, paparazzi spotted Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha entering the same building today, June 20. However, the couple reached the venue separately. While Zaheer greeted the paparazzi with a peace sign, Sonakshi avoided clicking pictures.

Sinha wore a white outfit and carried a bag while her soon-to-be-husband wore a black T-shirt and trousers.

In another video, we can also see Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha handshaking with some people.

Shatrughan Sinha opens up on attending Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding

Speaking to Zoom, Sonakshi's father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reacted to the rumors suggesting that he wouldn’t be attending his daughter’s wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Brushing off all the rumors, he said that he would be joining the soon-to-be-married couple on their big day. The publication quoted him saying, “Tell me, whose life it is anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter, Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I?”

The veteran actor added that the Double XL actress has all the right to choose her partner and plan their wedding according to their free will.

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha drops note

The actress's brother Luv Sinha who has not spoken about his sister's wedding yet, dropped a note on his social media account. The actor-politician took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "Dear friends in the media. I don’t post cryptic messages. When I have to say something I’ll clearly say it."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer first worked together in the 2022 movie Double XL.

