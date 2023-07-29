WATCH: Sonali Bendre recreates dance move of THIS Hum Saath Saath Hain song with Karisma Kapoor; Tabu reacts

Although Sonali Bendra has been keeping away from the silver screen for a long time now, her popularity among the audience still remains intact, thanks to social media! The 90s diva who emerged as a warrior after battling cancer, Sonali has been spreading cheers all over the internet with her delightful videos and posts.

From posting dance reels to sharing adorable photos with her doggo, Sonali is keeping her fans and followers hooked to her account quite rightfully. Spilling a bit of nostalgia all over the Internet, the Sarfarosh star has now shared an amusing video with Karisma Kapoor which will surely take you back to the good ol’ days of the 90s.

Sonali Bendre who is currently seen as a judge on the dance reality show, India’s Best Dance 3, took to her Instagram on Friday and posted a reel with her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star, Karisma Kapoor.

In the video, the 90s beauties can be seen dancing on the popular song, Mhare Hiwda Mein Naache Mor, from their 1999 superhit movie, Hum Saath Saath Hain. “Had to remake this one… Reminiscing the g(old) time!”, Sonali captioned her reel video as she walked down the memory lane with her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star, Karisma Kapoor.

Tabu reacts to Sonali Bendre’s video

Karisma, who was invited as a guest judge on the reality show, missed Tabu and Neelam Kothari Soni when they did their happy dance on Mhare Hiwda Mein Naache Mor. Tagging Tabu and Neelam in her comment, while reacting to Sonali’s post, Karisma wrote, “We missed @tabutiful and @neelamkotharisoni (red heart emoji)”.

Tabu who too was a part of Suraj Barjatya’s multi-starrer family film, reacted to the video with smiley emojis. Whereas, replying to Karisma’s comment, Neelam wrote, “fond memories” with heart emojis.

The video is making fans nostalgic and they are remembering Sonali and Karisma’s characters, Preeti (played by Bendre) and Sapna (played by Kapoor) in the comments section. Reacting to the video a fan commented, “sapna and preeti” with hand heart hands emoji. “From 1999-2023 not much has changed!!” commented another fan in awe of both actors. “My two fav in one frame”, read another comment.

Directed by Suraj Barjatya, Hum Saath Saath Hain was a multi-starrer family drama which was released in the year 1999. The movie had an ensemble star cast, featuring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Neelam, Alok Nath, Shakti Kapoor and late actor Reema Lagoo among others.

