Watch: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and their girl gang are all smiles as they wish Happy New Year

2019 has ended and 2020 has begun. Many of our beloved B – town celebs jetted off to exotic places ahead of the New Year while a few others decided to stay home and be with their family members and friends to celebrate the special occasion. While Sara Ali Khan decided to stay home, and Virat Kohli partied with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and . Ahuja celebrated her New Year with her sister Rhea Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja and her friends.

Rhea Kapoor has shared a video on her Instagram story in which we can see Rhea and Sonam who are twinning in black with their girl gang are wishing their fans Happy New Year. Later Sonam is searching for the boys and then they finally spot Anand Ahuja who is busy taking a picture or video from his phone. Anand has shared a cute picture of Sonam hugging him tightly and giving a smile as they celebrate New Year together.

Before entering 2020, the Veere Di Wedding actress had shared a loved up video on Instagram with husband Anand Ahuja as the couple bid adieu to the decade together. Sonam also wrote about everything she gained and lost in this decade and this overwhelming post is winning hearts. In this adorable video, Sonam, who is ringing the New Year in Rome, was seen kissing her husband. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam has given two movies this year including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Besides, she is also working on her home production Battle of Bittora. However, the movie is yet to hit the floors as Sonam is yet to find a lead actor for the movie.

