WATCH: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy slingshot ride as they go 220 feet into the sky in old video

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are one of the most adored Btown couples. From taking trips together to setting up a home, everything they've done together proves their love to the world and fans adore them. Since they've known each other for years, Sonam and Anand have spent time taking on adventures together and one such experience of an exciting ride was shared by the businessman on his social media handle. Remembering his New York trip with Sonam, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, Anand shared a series of unseen glimpses from an amusement park day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anand shared a series of old photos and videos where he and Sonam along with Rhea and Karan could be seen enjoying a day at the Six Flags Amusement Part in the US. In an unseen video, Sonam and Anand can be seen taking a slingshot ride where they were thrown 220-feet in the sky with a speed of a bullet. The couple could be seen enjoying it thoroughly. In another video, Sonam and Anand could be seen enjoying arcade games together as well. Anand could be seen having fun with Karan Boolani as well.

Take a look:

Sharing the videos, Anand wrote, "#FBF to summer in NY w/ @sonamkapoor @karanboolani cc @rheakapoor @britsummervilla #EverydayPhenomenal." Sonam was quick to comment on it and write, "the best trip ever."

Meanwhile, currently, Sonam and Anand are in London together and have been spending time there. The duo recently celebrated Diwali together in London and shared lovely photos from their small but fun celebration on social media. On the work front, Sonam will soon be seen in Shome Makhija's Blind. It is backed by Sujoy Ghosh and sees Sonam play the role of a visually impaired cop.

Also Read|Sonam Kapoor shares an adorable photo of Anand Ahuja and calls it a ‘husband appreciation post’