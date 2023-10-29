WATCH: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja walk hand-in-hand as they return to Mumbai; Fans are smitten

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. As the "it" couple of the industry, they often post pictures of each other on social media. The actress and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, celebrated the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Vayu on August 20 the previous year. While the couple usually get papped together at different places, today, they were spotted yet again at the airport.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport

Today on October 29, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja were spotted walking out of the Mumbai airport together. The love birds were seen walking hand-in-hand and looked quite happy as they exchanged smiles with each other.

Sonam donned a comfy olive green colored salwar suit paired with Kolhapuri, black sunglasses, earrings, and a handbag. She opted for a neatly tied bun and a minimal makeup look. Anand Ahuja on the other hand sported a black jacket over a white T-shirt and black pants paired with blue sneakers and sunglasses. Fans showered the comment section of the video with red hearts, heart eyes, and fire emojis. HAVE A LOOK:

Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her son Vayu as she wished her best brother-in-law on his birthday

Today, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely birthday post for her brother-in-law, Anant Ahuja. She shared an adorable picture of Anant with her young child, Vayu, sitting on his lap while he appeared to be reading a story to the kid from a storybook. Sharing the post, Sonam captioned it, “Happy Happy Birthday to the best brother-in-law love you @ase_msb I hope Vayu learns from your curiosity, kindness, and empathy. Love you (accompanied by smiling face with hearts emoji).” HAVE A LOOK:

Sonam Kapoor’s work front

Regarding Sonam Kapoor's recent work, she appeared in the movie Blind, directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. This film was adapted from a South Korean movie with the same title. This film was her first major role in about four years. Before that, she appeared in the movie The Zoya Factor, directed by Abhishek Sharma. Reportedly, the actress is currently occupied with her work on the movie Battle for Bittora, which is based on a novel written by Anuja Chauhan.

