WATCH: Sonam Kapoor and baby receive grand welcome with aarti; Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor distribute sweets

It is a phenomenal day for the Kapoor’s as Sonam Kapoor is finally back with her baby from the hospital. We earlier shared a glimpse of her car entering the Kapoor mansion and also showed you how Anil Kapoor was waiting to welcome his daughter and grandson. Now we caught a glimpse of Anand Ahuja holding their baby as a pooja is being done for the actress before she enters her house with the newest Kapoor member.

In the video, we can see Anand Ahuja, who is dressed in a white tee and black jeans, holding their baby while Sonam Kapoor gets off the car. The couple is accompanied by a lot of their staff and security members. Later we can see Sonam standing at the entrance of her house while an aarti is being done for her and the baby. Later we can see an extremely happy grandfather Anil Kapoor along with his son-in-law distributing sweets to media and staff members.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, in the September issue of Vogue magazine, Sonam will be sharing her thoughts on being a first-time parent, motherhood, and more. As the Neerja actress welcomed her bundle of joy with hubby Anand Ahuja today, the magazine shared a short excerpt from her interview on their official social media space. Talking about changing priorities as a mommy, Sonam was quoted saying, “Priorities do change and I think that the child will become mine. The truth of the matter is that they didn’t choose to come into this world. You decided to bring them here, so it’s a very selfish decision.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been on a hiatus after the release of AK vs AK in which she played herself. She was previously seen in The Zoya Factor and is set to make a comeback with the crime thriller film Blind which will arrive on OTT.

