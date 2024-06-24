WATCH: Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were ‘loudest’ during Taylor Swift’s London concert; Anand Ahuja is ‘officially a Swiftie’

American singer Taylor Swift has a huge fan base, and it extends to Bollywood celebrities as well. Actress Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband Anand Ahuja, sister Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani, recently attended Taylor’s ongoing Eras Tour concert in London.

Karan has now offered a peek into the fun they had. He also revealed that the Kapoor sisters were the loudest with their cheers in the stadium. Anand officially declared himself a ‘Swiftie,’ a name for the die-hard fans of the singer.

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani’s time at Taylor Swift’s concert in London

Today, June 24, Karan Boolani took to Instagram and shared a video from the recent Taylor Swift concert that took place at the Wembley Stadium in London. The clip captured the brochure for the event and also showed Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and Rhea Kapoor entering the venue.

Sonam and Rhea were seen screaming their hearts out and enjoying themselves during Taylor’s mesmerizing performance. Anand flaunted the t-shirt he wore to the concert, which said, ‘Swiftie’ on the front. The video also showed the exciting atmosphere in the stadium.

In the caption, Karan revealed that Anand Ahuja arranged their amazing seats as a gift to Sonam Kapoor, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month. He wrote, “22nd June 2024 - Thank you @anandahuja for hustling and negotiating with all the shady brokers/ agents to hook up the most amazing seats for @sonamkapoor birthday.”

Expressing his gratitude to wife Rhea Kapoor, Karan said, “Thank you to my wife @rheakapoor who gave me a crash course in #swiftygiri so I could be prepared for the phenomenon that is @taylorswift.”

Describing their experience at the stadium, he added, “It was totally exhilarating to be surrounded by all the 90k screaming fans (kapoor sisters were the loudest…although at some point during ‘shake it off’ I remember Anand and me joined in too).. #ConcertConfessions #erastour.”

In the comments section under Karan’s post, Anand further affirmed his admiration for Taylor Swift, mentioning, “Officially a #Swiftie, ‘24!”

