WATCH: Sonam Kapoor does facetime call at Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding; Varun Dhawan dances with guests

Renowned fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on August 28 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. They have worked with celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, among others. Both Indian fashion designers who've together weaved magic with their indo-western and contemporary designs have had their finger on the pulse of fashion for years. The duo was in a relationship for more than ten years before they decided to take their relationship a step further.

Their wedding was attended by family and close friends, including Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Mohit Marwah-Antara Marwah, and others. Rhea, who shares a close bond with Kunal took to her Instagram handle and shared a video montage from his wedding with Arpita. She captioned the post: "He did it. @kunalrawaldstress made the best decision of his life and married @arpita__mehta Turning the page to the next chapter in your life is always that much sweeter when surrounded by Congratulations both of you."

Check out Rhea Kapoor's VIDEO:

The video also features Sonam Kapoor on a video call as she virtually attended the ceremony. To note, the Neerja actress, who gave birth to a baby boy on August 20 returned home from the hospital a few days back. The video also features Varun dancing with Kunal.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kunal and Arpita hosted a star-studded cocktail party for their friends and colleagues from the film industry on August Friday. Celebrities including Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Masaba Gupta, Malaika Arora, and her boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor as well as Shanaya Kapoor attended the party.

