WATCH: Sonam Kapoor drops glimpses of Scottish birthday celebration ft Anand Ahuja, Vayu and family; calls herself 'lucky girl'

Sonam Kapoor turned a year wiser and more beautiful on June 9, 2024. The actress received a flood of wishes from her family and friends. Now, Kapoor has shared a video of her birthday celebration with husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu, and other family members. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who took the time to wish her on her special day.

Inside Sonam Kapoor's Scottish Birthday getaway with family and friends

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a compilation video from her birthday celebration in Scotland. The video captures Sonam enjoying the scenic views of Scotland with her husband Anand, son Vayu, and other family members. It also shows her cutting her birthday cake and enjoying a lavish feast with her loved ones. The Blind actress can be seen posing for pictures with her hubby, little munchkin, and her loved ones in the video.

Kapoor expressed how delighted she was after spending her beautiful weekend with those closest to her heart. She mentioned that Anand Ahuja is her whole heart, and the memories they are making with Vayu are her most precious. The actress praised sister Rhea Kapoor for planning fabulous surprises and acknowledged feeling like the luckiest sister in the world.

The Delhi 6 actress also mentioned feeling fortunate to be the daughter of loving parents and in-laws who always shower her with affection. She expressed gratitude to her friends who traveled to Scotland and made her birthday weekend memorable with their laughter and planning, referring to them as her chosen family.

Additionally, Sonam thanked her fans, stating that their warm wishes and lovely messages made an incredible birthday even more special. She concluded with thanks, love, and light.

Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over Kapoor's birthday celebration video and showered love under the post.

Sonam Kapoor's work front

On the career front, Sonam Kapoor recently starred in the crime thriller Blind, which debuted on July 7, 2023. Unfortunately, the movie failed to impress the audience. Notably, this film marked her comeback to the screen after a six-year hiatus since The Zoya Factor in 2019.

Up next, she will be seen in the much-anticipated film Battle For Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel "Battle for Bittora". According to PTI, Sonam's sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, had bought the rights to the 2010 book. The film will be made under the banner of Anil Kapoor Films Company.

