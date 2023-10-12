WATCH: Sonam Kapoor flaunts son Vayu’s name inscribed pendant; fans in awe

Sonam Kapoor got hitched to Anand Ahuja on the 8th of May in 2018. The couple was relishing in their marital bliss when their bundle of joy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja stepped into their world. While doting mother Sonam keeps dropping glimpses of baby Vayu with her fans every now and then, recently, the actress was spotted donning a pendant that had her son’s name written on it. While Sonam’s outfit was totally on point, her pendant had already stolen the show.

Sonam Kapoor flaunts pendant with son’s name

The actress was recently captured by the paparazzi sporting an enchanting look. Wearing a white dress with floral prints all over it and sporting a braided hairstyle with pearl earrings, the fashionista’s look radiated grace and elegance. While her overall look was undoubtedly on point, what stole the show was a pendant, which she added to her look, with her son Vayu’s name written on it. The gesture of love had all of the fans’ hearts and it surely showcases Sonam’s immense love for Vayu, by keeping him close to her heart.



Sonam’s look and her Vayu pendant observed various reactions pouring in from her fans. “Looking so beautiful,” a fan said and another fan noted, “Beautiful nice good.” Other fans reacted by stating, ”What a hairstyle!!!” and “Absolutely stunning”.

Into the work front of Sonam Kapoor…

Sonam entered the world of acting in 2007 with Saawariya, alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. She proceeded to deliver several other blockbusters including The Zoya Factor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and Veere Di Wedding. Recently, the actress was seen in the crime thriller Blind. Notably, she appeared for the first time in a full-fledged role in Blind since 2019’s The Zoya Factor.

