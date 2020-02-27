WATCH: Sonam Kapoor has an aww moment as hubby Anand Ahuja receives her at the airport with flowers

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor starring Dulqueer Salmaan

Since the past few days, Sonam K Ahuja has been stationed in Doha, Qatar to attend jewellery exhibition, and thanks to social media, we have been treated to Sonam’s look for the event. From channeling her inner gothic vibes to slaying her boss lady look, as always, this Neerja actress’ sartorial game was on point. And after spending a few days in Doha, finally, Sonam is back to India and after landing in Delhi, Sonam had an aww moment as hubby Anand Ahuja came to receive his wifey at the airport.

took to social media to share a video wherein we can see Anand standing at the airport with flowers waiting to receive Sonam and as soon as Sonam spots Anand, she goes ‘Aww’. Well, we totally love Sonam and Anand’s social media PDA as earlier, when Sonam had posted a photo from the event, Anand left a comment as he wrote, “Yay you are back home.” Earlier, Sonam Kapoor, who was in Doha for her work commitments, shared some valuable inputs for daddy Anil Kapoor and director , who are getting ready to start shooting for their period-drama- Takht. When Sonam visited the Museum of Islamic Art, the actress took a tour of the Court and Ceremony section that displayed some of the priceless treasures of the great Mughal emperors and Sonam shared photos of a diamond and ruby-encrusted falcon and tagged her dad and KJo saying, “This belonged to Shahjahan….”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor starring Dulqueer Salmaan and next, it is being said that Sonam and Bebo will come together for the sequel to Veery Di Wedding.

