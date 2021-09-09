WATCH: Sonam Kapoor shares happy video as she head backs to London with Anand Ahuja

Actress Ahuja jetted off to London with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress arrived in Mumbai a few days back to attend her sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. Rhea tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14. Sonam along with her family hosted a small celebration where the couple tied the knot. Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, , Boney Kapoor, , Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Farah Khan and others attended the wedding and the after-party hosted by Anil Kapoor. Now the couple is enjoying on their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Post Rhea and Karan’s wedding, Sonam began working on her various projects. And now on Wednesday, the actress took to her official social media handle and shared a happy video with Anand as she landed back in the British capital. Talking about the professional front, Sonam has completed shooting for her upcoming thriller called ‘Blind’ which is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Vinay Pathak and Purab Kohli in leading parts.

Yesterday, the actress paid tribute to the late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's courage and determination on her birth anniversary. Sonam, who played the character of Bhanot in the film 'Neerja' (2016), took to her Instagram and remembered the courageous woman who sacrificed her life to save others. The actor posted a monochrome picture of Neerja and wrote, "Remembering Neerja's courage, grit and determination, on her birthday. Here's to her legacy inspiring millions to rise to the occasion and fight the good fight - no matter what! #neerjabhanot #rememberingneerja."

