WATCH: Sonam Kapoor struggles while putting on a jacket, adorably asks husband Anand Ahuja for help

Actor married Anand Ahuja back in 2018 and ever since then, the Aisha star has been juggling her life between Mumbai and London. Time and again, Sonam takes to her social media platform to give fans a sneak peek into her life in London. However, on Wednesday, September 29, it was husband Anand Ahujha who shared an adorable video of Sonam Kapoor. While doing so, he also stated it is simple things that makes their bond stronger.

In the clip, fans can see Sonam Kapoor struggling as she tries to put on an oversized black coat. Meanwhile, Anand records her struggle and calls her extremely ‘dramatic’. Although Ahuja doesn’t feature in the video, it surely gives fans a sneak peek of their adorable bond. While sharing the video, Anand captioned it as “its the simple things #everydayphenomenal” before tagging Sonam Kapoor along with a blue heart emoticon.

Check out the post below:

This comes just days after Sonam compared how waking up in India is different from the mornings in England. Surprisingly, although both the countries fall under different time zones, for Sonam mornings in both the countries are ‘equally special’. In a candid video, Sonam captured her unfiltered mornings in the foreign country, while appreciating her husband Anand Ahuja and coffee.

On the professional front, Sonam is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer.

