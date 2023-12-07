WATCH: Soni Razdan is Christmas ready; offers glimpse of customised decor for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Raha
Soni Razdan recently shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree which has customized baubles with names of Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others.
Christmas has arrived early for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan recently posted a video of herself decorating a Christmas tree with personalized baubles as the festive season approaches.
Soni Razdan shares a video of her Christmas tree decor
Today on December 7, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of a well-adorned Christmas tree. Soni posted an Instagram reel along with the caption. She wrote, “Christmas is coming …,” along with a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, Christmas island flag and church emojis.
The Christmas tree is adorned with red baubles bearing the names of Alia Bhatt, Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt, and Soni herself. Additionally, customized baubles featuring Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara have been added to the tree.
As soon as Soni Razdan posted the reel, Riddhima Kapoor reshared it on her Instagram story and wrote, “So Beautiful.” Neetu Kapoor also reshared the reel on her Instagram story.
About Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan
Mahesh Bhatt, an experienced filmmaker, married Kiran Bhatt in 1970, but they later divorced. From this marriage, he has two children, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Subsequently, Mahesh Bhatt married Soni Razdan in 1986, and the couple has two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.
About Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s work fronts
When it comes to Soni Razdan's career, the seasoned actress is recognized for her roles in films such as Raazi and Saaransh, among others. Her latest project is Pippa, where she shares the spotlight with Ishaan Khatter.
Currently, Alia Bhatt is occupied with the filming of Jigra, an upcoming action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. Her schedule is packed with various upcoming projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, an unnamed spy film under YRF, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming road movie Jee Le Zaraa, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2, and more.
Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recent release Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles. Anil Kapoor portrays the character of Ranbir's father, while Rashmika takes on the role of his love interest, Geetanjali.
