WATCH: Sonu Nigam offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple with family; performs traditional Jalabhishek

Sonu Nigam recently mesmerized his fans with his soulful voice as he sang the devotional song Achutam Keshavam for Junaid Khan's debut film Maharaj. Days after the release of the film, the singer visited the Kedarnath Temple today, June 26, with his family and was greeted warmly by the temple committee.

Sonu Nigam's pictures visiting Kedarnath Temple surface on Internet

A while ago, ANI shared several pictures and videos of Sonu Nigam visiting the Kedarnath Temple today, June 26. He sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. He also performed the traditional Jalabhishek.

The singer received a grand welcome from the temple committee, and several fans clicked pictures with him as he visited the temple. Sonu also visited the Shri Badrinath Dham with his family this afternoon and offered prayers.

Sonu Nigam talks about singing in Maharaj

In an interview with IANS, the singer said that he has been fortunate to have a very beautiful connection with Yash Raj Films and that he truly values his personal relationship with the production company. He added, "I'm so glad that 'Achutam Keshavam happened for Maharaj. Singing for Aamir's son's debut and my friend Siddharth Malhotra's directorial venture makes it all the more memorable."

Apart from Maharaj, Sonu Nigam has previously collaborated with Aamir Khan in his 2022 film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The singer lent his voice to tracks like Main Ki Karaan? and Kahaani in the movie. Before this, they worked together in films like Fanaa and 3 Idiots.

For Fanaa, Nigam sang Mere Haath Mein and Dekho Na, for 3 Idiots, he sang Jaane Nahin Denge Tujhe and Zoobi Doobi.

Sonu Nigam's work front

In his celebrated career, he has given innumerable memorable tracks, some of them are Sandese Aate Hain (Border), Satrangi Re (Dil Se), Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se (Dhadkan), Sooraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath), Love Is A Waste Of Time (PK), Sapna Jahan (Brothers) and many more.

Some of his hit album songs include Is Kadar Pyaar Hai, Deewana Tera, Tujhe Chhune Ko Dil Kare, Jaane Kyun Main Tujhko and more. Apart from the above-mentioned songs, Sonu also sang Papa Meri Jaan from Animal, which became a super hit.

