WATCH: Sonu Sood flaunts his perfectly chiseled body as he goes shirtless during workout session in Miami

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his obsession with fitness is pretty well-known. His dedication to maintaining a healthy body is reflected in the multiple workout videos he keeps posting on his social media profile. He’s a motivated and driven personality who never loses any opportunity to hit the gym and work out. In fact, he doesn’t need all the expensive equipment to sweat it out and get his heart pumping. Recently, the Yuva actor was seen training outdoors at a beach in Miami.

Sonu Sood goes shirtless as he trains in Miami

The Samrat Prithviraj actor is currently out of the country, working on his upcoming projects. However, that’s not an excuse for the actor to skip his workout session. Hence, when he went out for a stroll and spotted some metal on the sandy beach, he decided to sweat it out.

Taking to social media, the philanthropist and humanitarian shared a video of his training session that raised the temperature online. In the video, the actor went shirtless and wore his trunks and shoes to perform multiple exercises. It’s really difficult to not get distracted by his perfectly toned body that can give even youngsters a run for their money. At the age of 47, Sood's dedication is just amazing. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, ‘Miami’ and also added an exercising emoji next to it.

Take a look at the video:

Hrithik Roshan posted a pic from his workout session

Not so long ago, Bollywood’s ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan left his fans stunned after he posted a shirtless picture of him from his workout session. One could clearly see his abs in the black-and-white picture he shared on his social media handle. Sharing the pic, the actor had written, “Can’t see the finish line.”

Sonu Sood’s work front

Before Sonu Sood stepped into Bollywood with the Hindi film Shaheed-E-Azam 2002, he had already made a mark in the South film industry. He was bestowed with multiple awards when he played the antagonist in the film Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. After sharing screen time with film stars like Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, and Sangeetha in the Tamil-language action thriller film Tamilarasan, he is currently filming for his upcoming Hindi movie Fateh.

