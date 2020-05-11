WATCH: Sonu Sood helps migrant workers in Maharashtra to reach home as he arranges buses to Karnataka

Amid the lockdown, actor Sonu Sood has reached out to these migrant workers and organised buses for them to reach back home in Karnataka.

Amid this lockdown, one of the most worst-affected section of people in India are the laborers and migrant workers. The heartbreaking stories of migrants being run over by train and thousands of others walking back home has been nothing less than disturbing. Amid all this, actor Sonu Sood has reached out to these migrant workers and organised buses for them to reach back home.

A video of the actor seeing off these migrant workers on Monday morning from Thane in Maharashtra. The buses left from Thane, Maharashtra to Gulbarga, Karnataka. "I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I''ve taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka Governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses," Sonu revealed to IANS.

The actor also added, "The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities."

Earlier, the actor was also actively involved in distribution of food as well as donated PPE kits to doctors in Punjab.

