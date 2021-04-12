WATCH: Sonu Sood shows off his culinary skills as he makes the 'best ever' dosa; Farah Khan says 'Aaja ghar'

Sonu Sood is not just a good actor but is also good at cooking and his recent social media post proves the same. Take a look.

Actor Sonu Sood has been in the news for all the right reasons. The Wanted star has been helping the needy ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country to fight the pandemic caused due to Coronavirus last year. There had been numerous occasions when the actor had come forward to help the people who needed it the most. Recently, Sonu was appointed as the Covid vaccine campaign ambassador by the Punjab government. The Simmba star has also been quite active on social media and often keeps his fans updated on his personal and professional projects.

Now, in his latest post, Sonu has shown off his culinary skills as he makes the dosa for himself on a film set. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video wherein he can be seen making the "best ever" dosa. The actor also shared some useful tips to make the perfect and crispy dosa. The Happy New Year star also entertained his Insta fam with funny commentary. While preparing the same, Sonu also mentioned that if one wants to be an actor, she or he should learn to earn and make their food. He also joked how the makers of his upcoming project invited him to the sets on his off-days only to prepare dosa. In the video, the dashing actor can also be seen serving the delicacy with the signature coconut chutney.

Take a look at Sonu Sood’s post below:

Taking quick note of it, Sonu’s dear friend Farah Khan commented on the post, “Aaja ghar phir.” Notably, even netizens seem all impressed by the actor’s cooking skills as they flooded the comment section lauding him. While one user said, “You are an inspiration,” another commented, “Amazing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 47-year-old actor had recently featured in the Punjabi music video Pagal Nahi Hona with singer Sunanda Sharma. He will next be seen in the upcoming film Kisaan that has been directed by E Niwas.

