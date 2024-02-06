WATCH: Soon-to-be bride Rakul Preet Singh and groom Jackky Bhagnani make a splash in the city ahead of wedding

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are a beloved couple in Bollywood. They have been in a relationship for almost three years, and now their love story is reaching its peak with marriage. Rakul is preparing to get married to her long-time partner, Jackky, who is not only an actor but also a producer. The wedding is set to take place on February 21 in Goa. Just the other day, the couple was seen together in the city.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani spotted together ahead of their wedding

Today, on February 6th, the lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are getting ready to get married on February 21st, were seen together outside the office of the well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The couple was dressed casually. Rakul wore a lovely lavender top with white pants and carried a bag, while Jackky opted for a white shirt and blue jeans.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding reception

According to India Today, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are planning to have their wedding reception in Mumbai. The reception is scheduled to take place after February 22 and is expected to be attended by Bollywood and South Indian celebrities. Their grand wedding celebrations will be held in Goa, spanning two days on February 19 and February 21, 2024. The couple will exchange their vows in the presence of their close friends and family.

The portal also mentioned that their wedding reception will be lavish, with many top names from Bollywood attending. The venue selected is renowned for hosting prestigious events. A wide array of celebrities, including directors and producers, are anticipated to be on the guest list for the reception.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani changed their wedding venue last minute

As per reports, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani initially wanted to have their wedding in another country. However, they decided at the last minute to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion for influential families to hold their celebrations within India.

A close source to Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are soon tying the knot, shared, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India."

Work front of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Regarding their work, Jackky Bhagnani is occupied as the producer of the upcoming action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has several projects in the pipeline across various languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and multilingual films like Indian 2 and Ayalaan.

