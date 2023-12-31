WATCH: Sshura Khan shares how Arbaaz Khan proposed marriage to her; Arhaan Khan, Arpita-Aayush Sharma cheer

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan are a newlywed couple in tinsel town. The celebrity couple tied the nuptial knot last Saturday in an intimate wedding ceremony at Arpita Khan’s Mumbai residence. The nikah ceremony of the couple was attended by close family members and friends. Now, almost a week after Sshura Khan shared the video of Arbaaz’s adorable marriage proposal to her.

Arbaaz Khan's romantic wedding proposal to Sshura Khan

Today, on December 31, Sshura Khan took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable video on her Instagram handle. The video features Arbaaz Khan’s adorable marriage proposal to her in the presence of actor’s son Arhaan Khan, sister Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and other friends.

In the video, the actor can be seen going down on his knees as he posed the question to his beloved with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Arpita being a loving sister makes sure the moment to be perfect as she asks Arhaan to take the flowers and Arbaaz makes Sshura wear the proposal ring. The romantic gesture of Arbaaz left Sshura extremely elated and the two share a warm and kiss after the loving moment.

According to the caption, Arbaaz proposed to Sshura on December 19 and the couple got married days after on December 24 as she wrote, “From saying YES on the 19th and getting Married on the 24th Dec That was quick @arbaazkhanofficial Alhumdulilah”

Take a look: