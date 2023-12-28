WATCH: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda jet off from Mumbai; New Year’s vacation on cards?
The New Year's vacation season for Bollywood celebrities has kicked off! Today, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda were spotted at the airport, presumably ready to jet off for a holiday.
The New Year is just around the corner, and Bollywood celebrities are gearing up for a grand celebration. Following Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and the rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, more stars were captured at the airport today, presumably embarking on a vacation.
Suhana Khan, as well as her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda and his sister Navya Nanda, were also spotted by the paparazzi as they prepared to depart from Mumbai.
Suhana Khan spotted departing from Mumbai airport
On Thursday, December 28, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, as she arrived at the Mumbai airport in her white car, seemingly geared up for a holiday.
Suhana rocked a casual ensemble, sporting a black tank top and trousers paired with stylish white sneakers. With minimal makeup and her hair let loose, Suhana exuded an effortless charm. Carrying her phone and a chic handbag, she was spotted at the security check and later heading inside the airport.
Brother-sister duo Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda captured at Mumbai airport
On Thursday, the airport witnessed the stylish presence of siblings Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda. Navya showcased her fashion flair in a chic white ensemble, complemented by vibrant green shoes and a matching bag. Agastya exuded smartness in a white shirt paired with sunglasses. The dynamic duo completed the entry formalities before making their way into the building.
About Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda starrer The Archies
The Archies, a teen musical comedy, marked the Bollywood debut of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and featuring a talented ensemble including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, the film premiered on Netflix on December 7.
In this adaptation of the Archie comics, Agastya took on the role of the charming Archie Andrews, while Suhana brought to life the rich and sassy Veronica Lodge. Set in the 1960s in the fictional town of Riverdale, the movie revolves around a group of teenagers navigating the highs and lows of their friendships.
