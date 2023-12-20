WATCH: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda enjoy night out together in town

More often than not, we see the youngsters of Bollywood hanging out together. Earlier, we saw pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan having a blast in London. Now, young actresses Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, along with Navya Nanda were spotted out and about in Mumbai.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted together

Suhana Khan recently made her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies while Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor is waiting for her big break while Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda is busy pursuing her passion and being an entrepreneur.

A while ago, all of these cool kids were spotted together, leaving a popular outlet in Mumbai. For the casual night out, Dream Girl 2 actress Ananya donned a pair of blue denim with a brown-hued crop top. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and wore minimal makeup. She was followed by Navya who gave biker-chic vibes in her black leather jacket. Next up was Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana who looked stylish in her brown body suit paired with blue denims while Shanaya wore a cute little white dress. They all zoomed out together in their white luxury vehicle.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and more arrive at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan screening

Earlier, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor along with Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. Sid’s rumored girlfriend Navya Nanda was also spotted rushing into the venue as she arrived at the event.

About Ananya Panday’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the coming-of-age film revolves around friendship and social media. Directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh, the movie is steered by a talented team including Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. As the three BFFs, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday), and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) navigate through the different aspects of life, it promises a gripping and relatable narrative.

